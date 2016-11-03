King’s Lynn exhibition puts focus on young photographers

Stunning photographs taken by four local young people have gone on display at The Stories of Lynn in Lynn Town Hall. There are familiar scenes, offbeat views and some interesting and creative compositions to admire.

The exhibition was given a civic send-off by the Borough Mayor, David Whitby, on Wednesday afternoon, who said he was impressed with the work of the quartet and hoped another project would be run next year.

Lynn's Tower Gardens

At the launch were three of the photographers – Freya Richardson (14), of Lynn, Jordan Stokes (18), of Dersingham, and Imogen Hall (18) of Lynn; unable to be present was James Seager, 18.

Ruth Farnan, learning and engagement officer at Stories of Lynn, explained that each photographer had a different focus for their work, from detailed close-ups of ornate architectural features to striking shadows and the play of light on different textures.

“They explored the rich built heritage of King’s Lynn and used their newly-developed skills to capture the details and character of the town. The results are fantastic and they have produced a brilliant exhibition of photographs,” she said.

The group had worked with photographer Sarah Holmes to learn and improve their photographic and editing skills.

Shadows on a colourful pathway

Elizabeth Nockolds, borough council cabinet member for Culture, Heritage and Health, congratulated the teenagers and pointed out that King’s Lynn had so much to focus on for all photographers.

The exhibition, which also features a slide show, continues to Wednesday, November 16; Stories of Lynn is open seven days a week, from 10am to 4.30pm,

The course and exhibition was a joint project between of Stories of Lynn and the St Margaret’s Townscape Heritage Initiative (both funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and the borough council).