King’s Lynn Festival Chorus appeal to former members

A special event for past and present members of King’s Lynn Festival Chorus to meet up is being arranged – as part of the group’s 40th anniversary season celebrations.

It will be held at St Nicholas Chapel in Lynn on the evening of Saturday, May 20, with a sit-down cold buffet meal.

The cost per person is £27.50 and the Festival Chorus says: “We would love to meet up with former members, with or without partners, and share memories of singing from earlier years that have played a part in our development to where we are today.”

Former members interested in attending should contact Jan Clubb, the event coordinator, at jan clubb65@gmail.com or the secretary on 07748 947653 for further details. Such enquiries should be no later than Friday, March 31.