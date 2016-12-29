King’s Lynn Festival Chorus in Radio 3 broadcast

Tune in your radios on Sunday afternoon to hear King’s Lynn Festival Chorus performing. The Chorus has been selected to feature in the “Meet my Choir” slot in the programme The Choir on BBC Radio 3.

This will be broadcast on New Year’s Day at 4pm, the first of the new year after the programme’s Christmas break. It will be a mixture of singing and conversation by some members of the Chorus, which is celebrating its 40th season.

Just before Christmas the Festival Chorus opened the celebrations with a glorious and magical performance of Handel’s Messiah at St Nicholas’ Chapel in Lynn.

Rehearsals for the Festival Chorus begin again on Monday, January 9, for the Forte for Forty concert which will be held in April.

New members are always welcome, visit the website www.kingslynnfestivalchorus.co.uk