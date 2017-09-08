King’s Lynn Festival Chorus moves to new venue

King’s Lynn Festival Chorus welcomes their new accompanist, Ben Horden, replacing Chris Brown, who takes up the position of head of music at Chipping Norton School in Oxfordshire.

Ben, one of a shortlist of five good candidates, has held a number of responsible appointments in prominent churches and cathedrals around the country.

An aspiring artist pursuing a career as organist and choral conductor, Ben works with instrumentalists, singers, and ensembles as conductor, accompanist and continuo player. As a solo performer, he has given organ recitals on some of the country’s finest instruments.

Highlights of his career are involvement in the prestigious York Early Music Festival and London Handel Festival, Sainte-Radegonde, Poitiers and La Madeleine, Paris.

A spokesman for the Festival Chorus said: “Ben was the outstanding candidate at his auditions and we’re very much looking forward to him working with Tom (music director) and us.”