King’s Lynn Festival: Clare Teal

REVIEW: Clare Teal and her Hollywood Orchestra, Corn Exchange

Clare Teal’s relaxed attitude and easy style towards a concert implies that there has been no decision or rehearsal in advance, which is certainly not the case.

Her performance on Sunday evening was highly polished and energetic, as one would expect from such a seasoned professional.

Making her sixth appearance in King’s Lynn her wide range of songs – many from the usual suspects including Ella Fitzgerald, Lena Horne and Peggy Lee – was interspersed with anecdotes from personal experiences which made the evening thoroughly interesting and enjoyable.

Along with her 17-piece orchestra, who clearly were enjoying themselves, and music director Guy Barker, who arranged most of the evening’s repertoire, she kept the audience enthralled.

Her apparent ease with different styles of music, which seems to have been inherited from her father, was obvious throughout the performance as she captured the mood of each song and the band adjusted accordingly to give her the backing that she deserved.

However the band had their day with a couple of amusing pieces of their own and some solo highlights during some of the songs – as is common with jazz music.

Two more songs as an encore rounded off the evening to the delight of the audience who would probably have liked even more.

Sheila Johnson