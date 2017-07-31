King’s Lynn Festival: Delta Piano Trio, Town Hall

Review: Delta Piano Trio, Town Hall

The Delta Piano Trio was founded in 2013 in the musically-appropriate City of Salzburg and gave the last, but by no means least, Coffee Concert at the King’s Lynn Festival this year.

The three young Dutch musicians, Gerard Spronk, violin, Irene Enzlin, cello and Vera Kooper, piano, are now launched on a successful international career and have a recent CD to their credit, which includes a piano trio by Taneyev – a fine work they tell me!

At our concert three pieces were performed : Haydn’s piano trio in E minor, Schumann’s no.1, op 63 and a new work by a young teen aged composer , Dominic Wills, entitled, would you believe it, New Work!

This was a short, catchy, rhythmic piece influenced by Dimitri Shostakovich and was much appreciated by the full audience.

Dominic attended the concert and said he was very satisfied with the performance by the trio.

The Delta Piano Trio played the programme with verve and enthusiasm ,from the heart, projecting all aspects of the music’s character with style.

Later in the day, Gerard and Irene gave a short informal recital at the Lynn Museum including music by Bach and Halvorsen. Let’s hope this talented trio return to West Norfolk soon!

Andy Tyler