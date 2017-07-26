King’s Lynn Festival: Duo are a delight

REVIEW: Passacaglia Duo: Travels with Telemann, All Saints’ Church

I have travelled with Telemann for a few years now, he being one of my favourite composers from any period, so I was delighted that many recent concerts have included works by him, some marking the 250th anniversary of the composer’s death in 1767.

The King’s Lynn Festival has been no exception in featuring works by him this year and Annabel Knight on recorders and flute and Robin Bigwood on harpsichord gave a cracking chamber concert recently including a recorder sonata and partita from Die Kleine Kammer-Music by Telemann and also pieces by J.S.and C.P.E Bach and their famous contemporary, G.F. Handel, who came eventually to live in England.

Both musicians have successful international careers, teaching and performing (they are regular members of Passacaglia, a UK-based Baroque ensemble), and the background information they gave to the audience during the concert was invaluable.

The performances given by the artists were articulate and lively when appropriate and thoughtful and lyrical when required.

The dramatic contrasts in the C.P.E. Bach sonata were well conveyed and Robin gave a sensitive interpretation of J.S.Bach’s E major French Suite.

It was also great to get the chance to hear more Telemann chamber music and Handel operatic arrangements. The blending of harpsichord and wind instruments throughout were a delight.

A musical feast from the Baroque!

Andy Tyler