King’s Lynn Festival: European Union Chamber Orchestra/King’s Lynn Festival Chorus at St Nicholas Chapel, Lynn

European Union Chamber Orchestra/KL Festival Chorus, St Nicholas Chapel

Concerts given by EUCO or the Festival Chorus are always special, so a concert where both participate is an event made in heaven.

At Wednesday’s very well attended event , EUCO, directed from the violin by the dynamic Hans-Peter Hofmann, performed a lithe and joyous account of Haydn’s Symphony No.42 inD Major, balancing the light and shade of the piece nicely.

This symphony, although written in what is known as his Storm and Stress-period, seemed to be written in a less agitated style and this was reflected in the performance.

Ben Goldsheider , winner of the brass category final in the 2016 BBC Young Musician Competition, seems to be well on his way to a fine musical career, certainly based on the evidence of the confident and lyrical performance he gave of Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 4 in E Flat , K495 – yes, the one with the famous Rondo finale! Beautifully phrased with a smooth but clear tone the ebullient performance went down very well with the packed audience.

In the second half we were treated to a dramatic and moving rendering of Mozart’s Mass in C Minor, K427, left incomplete by the composer at the time of composition in 1782. It’s nicknamed ‘The Great’ and certainly it’s style harks back at times to that of Handel, JS and CPE Bach and perhaps looks forward to the masses of Haydn.

The chorus, sang with great passion and fire, especially in the minor key sections, but could also perform with delicacy and solemnity when appropriate. The orchestra were again on top form, and soloists Clare Tunney, Ilona Revolskaya (sopranos), Hiroshi Amako (tenor), and Nicholas Mogg (baritone) completed a tremendous line-up under the distinctive direction of Tom Appleton.