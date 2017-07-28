King’s Lynn Festival: Friday Night is Music Night

REVIEW: BBC Concert

Orchestra

Friday Night is Music Night: Heroes and Villains,

Corn Exchange

With music notes flying high, BBC Concert Orchestra did not fail to entertain on Wednesday with Friday Night is Music Night: Heroes and Villains.

The impressively-sized orchestra took centre stage, spilling over into the sides and walkways, to perform music from Robin Hood, Pirates of the Caribbean, Hercules and Game of Thrones, among many others.

I certainly wasn’t the only one enjoying the music from these well-known movies and television shows, as the sell-out audience showed their appreciation by foot-tapping, hand clapping and cheering after each number.

The first half ended with my favourite – Pirates of the Caribbean. And to my delight the orchestra were instructed to replay part of the final tune, for recording purposes.

Brothers Vladimir and Anton Jablokov put on a magnificent display of fiddle playing, as they battled it out for centre stage in quite a humorous manner.

The two entertained all as they played a well-known tune that had their audience clapping along to the beat, and giggling at the brothers as they attempted to steal the limelight from one another.

And, if music somehow wasn’t enough to entertain, BBC Radio 2’s Ken Bruce entertained all with his gags, puns and witty one liners.

It was an evening unlike any other I have experienced, with theme tunes and show stopping symphonies on offer all night long.

The show lasted around two hours, but somehow I felt I had only been in Corn Exchange for around 20 minutes.

As they say, time flies when you’re having fun.

Paige Freshwater