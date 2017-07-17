King’s Lynn Festival review; Brighouse and Rastrick Band

Review: Brighouse & Rastrick Band

What a wonderful rousing beginning to this year’s Festival! From the opening notes of a Fanfare (specially written for the concert by a student from Singapore) to the final notes of Edward Elgar’s Land of Hope and Glory Brighouse and Rastrick band, which is rated second in the world, set a very high standard.

The mood of each piece was captured brilliantly with excellent phraseology and variation in tempi and dynamics especially in Malcolm Arnold’s Peterloo Overture and Bramwell Tovey’s Coventry Variations.

Entitled Best of British with just three foreign composers featured – this was definitely a showcase of music by arguably the best British composers which was both interesting and exciting.

Most were well known transcriptions from the brass band repertoire but that did not detract from the freshness with which they were played including George Allen’s Knight Templar being the piece with which the band won a recent competition.

Soloists were at the top of their game – even off stage – while the remaining members of the band blended perfectly in accompaniment. Introductions and comments by the conductor were relevant and gave the band a chance to breathe on a hot stage.

The almost capacity audience was invited to participate in last night of the Proms style with which there was no hesitation in complying – such was the enjoyment of the evening – before the band played their signature encore of the Floral Dance.

Sheila Johnson