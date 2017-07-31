King’s Lynn Festival: Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

Review: Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Corn Exchange

I’m delighted to report a musically spectacular finale to this year’s successful King’s Lynn Festival given by the world famous Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra with talented conductor Martin Yates and superb cello soloist, Raphael Wallfisch.

Martin Yates has a distinguished conducting career, directing and working with many fine orchestras and has conducted at all seasons since 2004 with the Royal Ballet.

Martin studied as a pianist and composer and his passionate but finely detailed interpretations of Mendelssohn’s Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture, Eroica Symphony of Beethoven and Dvorak Cello Concerto with tremendous soloist Raphael Wallfisch met with thunderous applause from a packed and enthusiastic audience at Lynn’s Corn Exchange.

Raphael Wallfisch gave a commanding performance in Dvorak’s romantic and highly patriotic cello concerto (he comes from a famous family of distinguished musicians) and has recorded most of the major cello repertoire. He is also an enthusiastic teacher.

The RLPO was formed in 1840 and is a truly great internationally famous ensemble. It’s history and collaborations with many great soloists and conductors over the years is legendary and I, for one, treasure the award-winning recordings it has made, most notably with its chief conductor, Vasily Petrenko of music by Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich.

The concert’s finale consisted of a breathtaking, but controlled and finely-detailed rendering, of Beethoven’s ground-breaking 3rd Symphony Eroica, the programme having started relatively relaxed and gradually building in power and intensity.

Andy Tyler