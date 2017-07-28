King’s Lynn Festival: Wihan Quartet, Guildhall, Arts Centre

REVIEW: Wihan Quartet, Guildhall, Lynn

The Ruth Fermoy Memorial Concert at the King’s Lynn Festival featured this talented Czech string quartet on Thursday.

Wihan Quartet

Violinists Leos Cipicky and Jan Schulmeister, viola player Jakub Cepicky and ‘newbie’ cellist Matej Stepanek performed Haydn’s Quartet No1 in G Op.54, the quickfire Beethoven Quartet No11 in F-minor Op. 95 in the first half and after the interval played a short Schubert piece Quartettsatz in C-minor D.703 before finishing on a composer from their homeland, Dvorak, with his Quartet No12 in F Op.96 American.

This had definite echoes of Dvorak’s most famous piece, his New World Symphony, and was written at about the same time when he was working in New York .

It was an enthralling evening for those that had braved the rain to make it to the arts centre.

Faultless in its interpretation and at times, such as in the Beethoven, quite driven in its delivery this well deserved the warm applause that prompted an encore at the end.

The Wihan Quartet has been performing chamber music for more than 30 years and despite one or two changes of personnel in recent years, seem sure to continue to please concert audiences worldwide for many years to come.

Mark Leslie