King’s Lynn gets folky this weekend

Folk in the Town returns for a second outing in Lynn this weekend and promises to be an eclectic mix of performances from local folk bands.

It’s taking place on the Tuesday Market Place – bring a picnic, purchase a drink from the bar, and sit back and enjoy.

The line-up (which could be subject to change) is:

Saturday

12pm to 12:45pm – The Fried Pirates

1pm to 1:45pm – Cathy Martini

2pm to 2:45pm – Two Coats Colder

3pm to 3:45pm – The Tildens

4pm to 4:45pm – Anto Morra

5pm to 5:45pm – The Macarnos

Sunday

12pm to 12:45pm – Yve Mary Barwood

1pm to 1:45pm – The Boxwood Chessmen

2pm to 2:45pm – Vic Allen

3pm to 3:45pm – Ludlam Pikes

4pm to 4:45pm – Blakeney Old Wild Rovers

5pm to 5:45pm – The Fried Pirates

Local folk band, The Fried Pirates, will open the event with an up-tempo Americana set to warm people up.

They will be followed by the fabulous Cathy Martini, who will perform her own original material. Cathy is originally from Lynn but is now living in Oregon.

Two Coats Colder are next up with a melodic and laid-back mix of traditional folk songs.

They have been making quite a name for themselves on the folk festival scene, performing at both the Ely and Cambridge festivals and like nothing more than to get people singing along with them.

The Tildens and Anto Morra are both making a welcome return after last year’s success.

The Tildens describe themselves as a rock band in a tea cup or a folk band in a whiskey bottle performing roots, Americana, country blues and everything in between.

Anto, a larger-than-life character who refers to himself as a London Irish PunkFolker, has been involved in numerous collaborations and has written and recorded a wealth of material.

He has performed at Glastonbury and Cambridge’s Strawberry Fair.

Headlining on Saturday are the Macarnos – Steven Underhill, Scott Good and Alex Beckhelling. Formed in the spring of 2012 the band has recently released its debut EP ‘Right Way Up’.

The guys play all of the instruments, swapping around guitars, bass, cajon, and lead vocals, with harmonies. They were extremely popular at last year’s Folk in the Town.

On Sunday Yve Mary Barwood kicks things off at noon. A much-talked-about local artist, she has just released her new album and is renowned for her clear vocals and folk/blues style.

The Boxwood Chessmen are four very experienced folk musicians who come together to create something very special.

In the summer of 2016 a scratch band was formed for a one-off event and, out of the chrysalis, emerged a joyous mix of retro, Americana, jazz, folk and whatever else took their fancy on the day, giving rise to a style which has become known to the band as “gloriana”.

Vic Allen, a Norwich-based singer-song writer, with a love of country music, has just released her debut EP and will be performing some of her favourite, self-penned songs.

The Ludlam Pikes are a folk, acoustic roots and Americana four-piece band based along the Suffolk/Norfolk border.

Playing a lively and engaging mix of originals and covers, their powerful songs feature guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, whistle, bass and stomp alongside strong vocals and harmonies.

Blakeney Old Wild Rovers have been singing and playing shanties, sea songs and other material since 1999, with the main purpose of raising money for local charities and good causes. To date they have raised over £220,000.

The Fried Pirates return on Sunday to close the festival with a more traditional folk set, but again with the Pirates’ up-tempo treatments.