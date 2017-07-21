King’s Lynn Guides stride out in the footsteps of Betjeman

King’s Lynn Town Guides had a good turnout for the last of this year’s Monday evening walks.

Richard Morley led an enthusiastic group across the town in the warm evening sunshine.

Richard explained: “Sir John Betjeman visited the town to take part in the King’s Lynn Arts Festival in 1972 – the same year that he became Poet Laureate.

“Betjeman is probably best remembered for his poetry, but he was also a respected authority on architecture and wrote extensively on the subject.

“While he was in Lynn, he took a walk starting from St Nicholas’ Chapel to New Conduit Street via King Street and the Custom House.

“He described the walk as ‘one of the finest walks in England’.

“Forty five years later, we have retraced this walk for others to enjoy.”

Bob Price, chair of King’s Lynn Town Guides said: “This year’s Monday evening walks have been better attended than ever before.

“Although the organised evening walks have now finished for this year, the daytime walks continue every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

“And don’t forget, the Town Guides are available any time for private group bookings.”

For full details of all of the Town Guides’ walks, including ticket purchases or private group bookings, please contact the Tourist Information Centre in The Custom House (telephone 01553 763044).