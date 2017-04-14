King’s Lynn hosts Fens Speak On Tour

The sixth Fen Speak on Tour event takes place on Friday, April 28, at the Friends’ Meeting House, in Bridge Street, Lynn with doors opening at 7pm. So what is it exactly?

This very successful monthly event usually takes place in Ely and Wisbech and is hosted by local poets and former Fenland poet laureates Jonathan Totman, Elaine Ewart and Poppy Kleiser. Twice a year, Fen Speak comes on tour to Lynn and it is always a well-attended event with a wealth of local talent to enjoy.

So why not take this opportunity to read your own poetry, prose or monologues in a friendly and supportive atmosphere and to develop your performance skills along the way? Each performer is given some three minutes to read their work.

There are a limited number of openmic slots, so just e-mail Sue Burge, the organiser, on skburge@outlook.com to book your slot.

You are welcome to come along just to listen, there is no pressure to perform. All ages and abilities can attend and entry is free though donations are appreciated.

Refreshments will be on sale throughout the evening.

Then, on Saturday, April 29, Sue is running a poetry workshop Write Like Paterson! It runs from 2-5pm and costs £18 and also takes place at the Friends’ Meeting House.

The workshop is inspired by Jim Jarmusch’s film Paterson, which is about poetry-writing bus-driver Paterson (Adam Driver) who lives in the town of Paterson in New Jersey.

The town has close associations with two great American poets. It’s where Allen Ginsberg grew up and William Carlos Williams was born. The bus driver poet is inspired by Williams, Ginsberg and Frank O’Hara, an influential New York poet. Workshop participants will explore the work of these poets, discover their very different techniques and watch clips from the film in order to create original and innovative poetry.

The King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club will be screening Paterson on Thursday, 8 June at 7.30 at St George’s Guildhall (Arts Centre) on King Street. If you are not a Cinema Club member the Club is offering workshop participants the opportunity to come to the film screening free of charge. More information can be found at www.sueburge.uk or e-mail Sue directly to book your place.