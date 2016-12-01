King’s Lynn library is venue for performance of A Christmas Carol

A fast-paced adaptation of the Dickens classic A Christmas Carol is to be performed between the bookshelves of Lynn Library. The multitude of characters will be played by just four actors (including a female Scrooge) and several puppets in the presentation by Librarian Theatre on Tuesday, December 13, at 7.30pm.

The 90-minute re-telling is written by the company’s co-founders Tom Cuthbertson and Kelly Eva-May, who are also both performing in the production. Joining them will be Amy and Sarah Ratheram, and it will be directed by Roberta Zuric.

The production re-imagines the character of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as a female – played by Sarah Ratheram – who is visited by the spirits of her late partner Jacob Marley and of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come.

Librarian Theatre creates performances based on classic plays and stories, and adapts them to be performed at libraries and bookshops.

As a not-for-profit organisation, they aim to work alongside the library sector to deliver accessible, affordable and professional quality theatre to local communities, whilst using their tours as opportunities to promote and protect public library services, reading and literacy. The group performed The Book’s The Thing, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet during a nine-week UK tour which included a stop at Lynn library in May.

Librarian Theatre has now been working in partnership with many library authorities including Norfolk to create this winter’s A Christmas Carol and it will be performed across 10 counties between November 28 and December 23.

Praise for the company has been shared on Twitter from big literary names such as Margaret Atwood, Mark Haddon and Joanne Harris, and an article about the company’s efforts has been featured in The Stage.

Tickets for this production at Lynn Library are £6 adult, £3 concessions and available from Lynn Library, or call on 01553 772568 to book; you can also visit www.librariantheatre.com