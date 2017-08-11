King’s Lynn Players go Into The Woods

Fresh from their sell-out productions of Goodnight Mr Tom and Legally Blonde, the King’s Lynn Players are preparing to return to the Guildhall of St George.

They bring Into The Woods – a magical musical masterpiece, filled to the brim with a feast of fabled characters from the Grimm Fairy Tales – to the stage in November.

Starting with the immortal line “Once upon a time”, the Players follow Cinderella, Jack and the Baker with his wife throughout a journey that was recently made into a Disney movie with Meryl Streep, Johnny Depp, Anna Kendrick and James Corden.

Director Ross Woodhouse explains: “They each have a different wish, to go to the festival, to find fortune and to have a child, respectively.

“Our characters and their wishes result in them having to venture Into the Woods, where they all find more than they bargained for.”

He adds: “We have assembled an amazing cast for this show....having a huge turnout for auditions!

“Lots of familiar faces and many new members too....I am so excited to direct this musical.”

With the book written by James Lapine and music by renowned composer Stephen Sondheim, best-known for West Side Story, Gypsy and Sweeney Todd, this musical is a show not to be missed.

It’s being staged at the King’s Lynn Arts Centre from Wednesday, November 15, to Saturday, November 18, with performances nightly at 7.30pm and also a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £15 each and are available online at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01553 764864.