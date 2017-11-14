King’s Lynn Players head into town

Members of the cast of the King’s Lynn Players’ new production Into The Woods were out and about in the town centre on Saturday.

Led by Tom Tree, who plays Cinderella’s Prince, the cast met at some of the businesses who have helped them with the show.

They started at Boldero and Filby Hair and Beauty to get styled, then made their way to KLFM for a chat with Alistair Cox, to Smiths the Bakers and then to Market Bistro on Saturday Market Place who sponsored the Into The Woods/Lynn News Competition.

After that they handed out leaflets to the crowds who were met by Cinderella, Rapunzel, Red Riding Hood, the Baker and more from the show

The Stephen Sondheim musical opens tomorrow at the Kings Lynn Arts Centre and runs until Saturday.

Into The Woods is a magical musical masterpiece, filled to the brim with a feast of fabled characters from the Grimm Fairy Tales.

Starting with the immortal line “Once upon a time....” we follow Cinderella, Jack and the Baker with his wife throughout their journey of song. The show was recently made into a Disney Movie with Meryl Streep, Johnny Depp, Anna Kendrick and James Corden

Director Ross Woodhouse said: “They each have a different wish, to go to the festival, to find fortune and to have a child, respectively.

“Our characters and their wishes result in them having to venture Into the Woods, where they all find more than they bargained for.

“Many months of rehearsals have gone into this show and it looks and sounds amazing! Tickets are still available so come along and join the fun”

Performances are nightly at 7.30pm and also a Saturday Matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £15 online at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01553 764864.

n Well done to Paul Claxton, of Terrington St Clement, who won our Into The Wood competition with the answer, Brothers Grimm.