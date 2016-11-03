King’s Lynn Players musical to boost cancer charity funds

Fundraising for cancer charity Look Good Feel Better will be given a boost this month during the staging of Legally Blonde – The Musical by King’s Lynn Players.

After each performance of the show the cast will be collecting money in buckets for the charity and they also invite people attending the matinee performance to dress in pink to support the cause.

Jo Sherry, who plays beautician and hairdresser Paulette in the show, attended a recent workshop of Look Good Feel Better at Knights Hill Hotel in Lynn.

She said: “To be invited to meet such a lovely group of ladies was inspiring. If we can help the charity to continue their good work by collecting money at our show, that’s fantastic.”

The King’s Lynn Players decided to support this particular charity as several members have been touched by this illness and the important work of the charity.

Look Good Feel Better (LGFB) is the only international cancer support charity, providing practical and very effective free services for women and teenagers struggling with the visible side effects of cancer treatment.

Local co-ordinator Amanda Moore said: “Look Good Feel Better is dedicated to improving the wellbeing and self-confidence of people who are undergoing treatment for any type of cancer.

“Many beneficiaries tell us that LGFB helped them regain a sense of control and normality, at a time when diagnosis and treatment had taken over their lives”

Tickets are now on sale for Legally Blonde – The Musical to be staged at Lynn Arts Centre from Wednesday to Saturday, November 16 to 19, at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Based on the hit Hollywood movie Legally Blonde, and featuring hit songs Omigod you Guys, Bend and Snap, Whipped into Shape and Legally Blonde, the show took Broadway and the West End by storm.

Tickets are £14.50 and £13.50 for concessions, and are available at ww.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk or the box office on 01553 764864. More information on the charity at www.lookgoodfeelbetter.co.uk.