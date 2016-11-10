King’s Lynn Players now look ahead to Goodnight Mr Tom

There’s a busy schedule ahead for King’s Lynn Players over the next few weeks. Hot on the heels of their latest production, Legally Blonde –The Musical, being staged this week they are holding readings and workshops, followed by auditions, for the spring play, Goodnight Mr Tom directed by Sharon Fox.

The Olivier award-winning play is by David Wood and based on the bestselling book by Michelle Magorian which was turned into the classic TV drama starring John Thaw.

Goodnight Mister Tom is the heart-warming tale of a young and neglected boy who is evacuated from London during the blitz to peaceful Dorset, where he is housed with a somewhat reluctant and reclusive Mister Tom.

Their developing father son relationship and growing bond inspires both them and all around them, and they face many challenges along the way.

If you are interested in taking part in an adult or child’s role then the Players will be holding a reading on Wednesday, November 23, a workshop on Wednesday, November 30, and auditions on Saturday, December 3 (children) at Howard School Gaywood and Wednesday, December 7 (adults) at South Wootton Methodist Church.

All these meetings are at 7.30pm, check the King’s Lynn Players’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information

The show will be staged at Lynn Arts Centre from Thursday, March 16, to Saturday, March 18, with evening performances at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now from www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk or 01553 764864, £10 each or family ticket (two adults, two children) £35.