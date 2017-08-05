King’s Lynn poetry festival next month

The annual 2017 King’s Lynn International Poetry Festival is scheduled for September 22-24 in the Town Hall on Saturday Market Place.

It offers the chance to meet authors, hear them reading and buy their books at events starting at 7.30pm on all three days.

The full line-up is on the Festival website, http://www.lynnlitfests.com/Next_Festival.html -

Among those appearing is George Szirtes, who was born in Hungary and emigrated to England with his parents, who were survivors of the Nazi concentration and labour camps, after the 1956 Budapest uprising.

Szirtes has won several awards for his translation work and his own work has been translated into numerous languages and widely anthologised, including in Penguin’s British Poetry Since 1945.

Also appearing is Robert Crawford. Crawford is professor in the School of English at the University of St Andrews, and one of Scotland’s most distinguished poet-critics.

He was one of the New Generation poets in 1994, a group which has proved to include some of the best poets of that generation of Scottish writers who have come to maturity in the post-devolution era.

Also booked in is Martin Figura. His poetry ranges from the bitingly funny Boring The Arse Off Young People (Nasty Little Press), to the darkness of Whistle (Arrowhead, 2014).

Figura has a strong stage presence. His subject matter is so challenging it makes the audience gasp.

In spite of this, he engages the listener with warmth and humour.

Pitch perfect, he knows his lines and knows how to deliver them. You will be entertained and moved in equal measure.

The festival will also feature Michelle Cahill, a Goan-Anglo-Indian who now lives in Australia and is an award-winning writer of poetry, fiction and essays.

Also in the line-up is Adnan Al Sayegh, born in Iraq, who uses his words as a weapon to denounce the devastation of war and the horrors of dictatorship.

In 1993 his uncompromising criticism of oppression and injustice led to his exile in Jordan and the Lebanon and sentence to death in Iraq in 1996. “My poetry has always been related to freedom,” he says.

Tickets for the events are £8.50, available in advance or on the door. Student concession £1 (£5 for the weekend). A weekend pass is available at £37.50.

For tickets contact Anthony Ellis at Hawkins Ryan Solicitors, 19 Tuesday Market Place, King’s Lynn PE30 1JW; call 01553 691661 (office hours) or 01553 761919 (other times); or email: enquiries@lynnlitfests.com