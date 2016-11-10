King’s Lynn recital for award-winning pianist

Next meeting of Lynn Music Society at Lynn Town Hall is on Wednesday, November 16, when Natalia Williams-Wandoch will give a piano recital at 7.30pm.

Natalia is a Polish-British concert pianist who started to perform at the age of eight and played in an orchestra for the first time aged just 11. She has strong interests in Romantic, Expressionist and modern music; she completed her Master of Music degree with 1st class honours and has won all piano competitions in which she took part at the Royal Academy of Music.

A passionate educator she teaches at King’s School, Ely and also in the RCM, and plays solo, ensemble, orchestral as well as accompanist/ répétiteur. Natalia has chosen music by Debussy, Ravel and Chopin for the recital in King’s Lynn.

Visitors are welcome £10 at the door, free for under 18s, students in full time education and those with affiliation to FRMS; doors open at 7pm for tea/coffee. The society is a registered charity.