King’s Lynn walk on the wild side

King’s Lynn Town Guides’ new season of Monday evening walks commences this Monday (June 5).

Kicking it all off is “The Darker Side of Lynn”.

Leader of the walk, Edith Reeves, told us: “This is not a ghost walk but, from St Nicholas’ Chapel to the Minster Church of St Margaret, this walk explores the ‘darker side of Lynn’.

“You will visit sites reflecting the grimmer aspects of Lynn’s history, including the ducking stool and the pillory.

“As you move through the centuries from the 14th to the 19th, you will hear tales of treason and witchcraft.”

Edith is keen to point out that this isn’t for the faint-hearted.

“While there are one or two ghosts that feature in the walk, we’ll also encounter murders, hangings, beheadings and boilings and hear how a witch’s heart embedded itself in the wall of a Lynn house.”

Anyone who would like to attend “The Darker Side of Lynn” should meet Edith outside St Nicholas Chapel on Monday at 7pm.

Bob Price, chair of the Town Guides, explains: “Our Monday evening guided walks have been well attended in recent years.

“They are particularly aimed at local people who work during the day and those who want to increase their knowledge of Lynn beyond our regular Historic Walk.

“Each walk covers a different aspect of Lynn’s history and heritage, so people can come along to one or all of the walks and hear something new each week.”

Walks are held every Monday evening during June and July, commencing at 7pm.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Tourist Information Centre in the Custom House (01553 763044) or simply turn up and pay the guide at the start of the walk.

Prices are £5 for adults, £4 for concessions and £1 for under 16s.

The King’s Lynn Town Guides give their services entirely voluntarily and the money from the walks goes directly to conservation projects in the town.

The full schedule of Monday Evening Walks is:

June 5 The Darker Side of Lynn

June 12 South Lynn

June 19 The North End - 1100 to the Present Day

June 26 Historic Lynn

July 3 Maritime Trail

July 10 Gaywood Walk

July 17 Betjeman Walk