King’s Lynn WEA course on Wars of the Roses

The turbulent period of English history when the houses of Lancaster and York fought the Wars of the Roses is the subject of a Workers’ Educational Association course in Lynn, starting this month.

The course will be held over seven two-hour sessions, starting on Thursday, January 19, from 10am-noon.

Well-respected historian Maureen James will be the tutor for the course being held at the Friends’ Meeting House in Bridge Street, Lynn.

She will explore the events from the death of Edward III to the rise of Henry VII and the course is aimed at anyone interested in national history. You do not need prior knowledge or specific skills, just an open and enquiring mind.

The fee for the whole course is £49, but if you are unsure whether you want to attend you are invited to go along to the first lecture as a free taster.

For further information on the course, contact Pam Kirby at Lynn WEA on 01553 776632.