King’s Lynn workshop for aspiring young musicians

Aldeburgh Young Musicians will be holding a workshop next week for young and aspiring musicians in West Norfolk. This special one-day event is at Lynn’s Springwood High School next Friday, February 3, from 9am through to 3pm.

The workshop is open to any young people up to the age of 16 who are musically talented and it will be a chance to work with other musicians in a fun day of music making and to discover what Aldeburgh Young Musicians can offer.

Young people of any age up to 16 can attend, although they should be playing an instrument to at least grade 4 standard.

The workshop is free to attend, and anybody interested should, in the first instance, contact Peter Strudwick, Director of Music at Springwood High School to register interest by email to p.strudwick@springwoodhighschool.co.uk