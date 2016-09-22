Knives and forks at the ready for North Norfolk Restaurant Week

Monday sees the start of the fourth North Norfolk Restaurant Week, this year in association with Norfolk Hideaways.

This celebration of our local restaurants, pubs and cafés will see diners from across the county and beyond trying out new or returning to existing favourite restaurants to experience mouth-watering menus, created specifically for the event and attractively priced at £10, £15, or £20 for two or three courses.

With a record 46 restaurants from across North and West Norfolk participating this year, the event’s popularity has grown massively in the four years it has been running.

There are no tickets, vouchers or passes required, diners simply visit their chosen restaurant, although organisers strongly advise booking in order to avoid disappointment as last year’s event saw 15,000 diners filling restaurants across the region during the two-week period.

As the event has grown, more and more visitors from further afield have been booking their North Norfolk stay to coincide with Restaurant Week, so this year the organisers are delighted to announce Norfolk Hideaways as their headline sponsor.

Norfolk Hideaways is North Norfolk’s largest boutique holiday cottage agency with a portfolio of over 330 properties stretching right along the North Norfolk coast.

Martin Billing, the Restaurant Week creator, who is also the producer of North Norfolk the guide, is part of the team behind the popular North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival. He said: “We very often celebrate the produce in and around our local area but I felt there were no events to celebrate the people and places who bring them together.

“We have so many talented chefs on our doorstep and North Norfolk Restaurant Week provides the perfect platform to promote them, allowing people to experience this culinary creativity that exists, first hand”

With so many participating restaurants this year, choosing where to go might be the only difficult part, so to help diners decide, the menus have been made available online at www.northnorfolkrestaurantweek.co.uk where you can also sign up for the latest news and events.

Participating venues include:

BANK HOUSE, King’s Lynn MARKET BISTRO, King’s Lynn MARRIOTT’S WAREHOUSE, King’s Lynn HOUSE ON THE GREEN, North Wootton CONGHAM HALL HOTEL, Grimston THE THREE HORSESHOES, Roydon THE DABBLING DUCK, Great Massingham THE CROWN INN, East Rudham THE ROSE & CROWN, Snettisham THE KING WILLIAM IV COUNTRY INN, Sedgeford THE MULBERRY RESTAURANT, Heacham Manor THE LODGE INN, Old Hunstanton CALEY HALL HOTEL, Old Hunstanton LE STRANGE ARMS BRASSERIE, Old Hunstanton THE GIN TRAP INN, Ringstead SHUCK’S, Thornham THE CHEQUERS INN, Thornham THE LIFEBOAT INN, Thornham THORNHAM DELI, Thornham BRIARFIELDS HOTEL, Titchwell TITCHWELL MANOR HOTEL, Titchwell THE SHIP HOTEL, Brancaster THE JOLLY SAILORS, Brancaster Staithe THE WHITE HORSE, Brancaster Staithe DEEPDALE CAFE, Burnham Deepdale CREAKE ABBEY CAFE, North Creake THE CROWN HOTEL, Wells-next-the-Sea THE GLOBE INN, Wells-next-the-Sea THE GOLDEN FLEECE, Wells-next-the-Sea SANDS RESTAURANT, Wells-next-the-Sea WELLS CRAB HOUSE, Wells-next-the-Sea THE BLACK LION HOTEL, Walsingham THE NORFOLK RIDDLE, Walsingham THE STIFFKEY RED LION, Stiffkey THE WHITE HORSE, Blakeney THE GEORGE, Cley-next-the-Sea THE KING’S HEAD, Letheringsett BYFORDS CAFE, Holt THE LAWNS, Holt THE PIGS, Edgefield THE FORGE AND TERRACE RESTAURANT, Kelling Heath