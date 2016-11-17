Lavender Hill Mob prepare for their Christmas Show

The latest production by the Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company is A Christmas Cracker, which will be staged at Lynn’s Corn Exchange and is full of festive fun, laughter and intrigue for all the family. There are three performances with the show starting on Tuesday at 6.30pm, then continuing on Wednesday at 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

It should be a great start for putting you all into the Christmas spirit, with LHMTC presenting an original script and original songs.

Tickets are £10 adults, £7 children and concessions, £25 family (4) available from the Corn Exchange box office on 01553 764864 or visit www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company is a totally inclusive charity; founded in 2001 and based in Lynn, the aim is to give everyone, regardless of their ability a chance to achieve something special and develop and improve existing skills through the medium of musical theatre.

They say: “Working as a team (which is like an extended family) we use various techniques – including British Sign Language – to help individuals recognise their own strengths. Our ethos is Respect, Encouragement and Commitment; we respect each individual, we encourage them to reach their goals and we ask them to commit themselves to try.”

This year has seen major developments in the growth of LHMTC, which is currently the designated charity of the Borough Mayor, David Whitby, as the dream of having its own purpose-built, fully inclusive theatre has now entered its initial planning and consultation stages.