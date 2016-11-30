Legally Blonde audiences at King’s Lynn raise £350 for charity

Generous audiences raised £352 for a cancer charity during the recent King’s Lynn Players’ production of Legally Blonde – The Musical.

It was a huge success at the Arts Centre with the near sell-out audiences then making donations after the show for Look Good Feel Better, the only international cancer support charity providing practical and very effective free services for women and teenagers struggling with the visible side effects of cancer treatment.

A local LGFB workshop is held once a month at Knights Hill Hotel on the outskirts of Lynn and for more details visit www.lookgoodfeelbetter.co.uk

The Players haven’t wasted any time in moving on to their next production, their spring play, Goodnight Mr Tom.

The classic story follows a young and neglected refugee who is evacuated from London during the blitz to peaceful Dorset, where he is housed with a somewhat reluctant and reclusive Mister Tom.

Their developing father-son relationship and growing bond inspires both them and all around them, and they face many harrowing challenges along the way.

Goodnight Mr Tom will be staged at Lynn Arts Centre from March 16-18 and tickets are available now from www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

The Players are holding an audition workshop for the play on Wednesday, November 30 at Howard Junior School, Gaywood at 7.30pm.

Auditions for children will be held at Howard Junior School on Saturday, December 3 at 2.30pm and adult auditions on Wednesday, December 7, at 7pm at South Wootton Methodist Church

For more information and audition pieces email info@kingslynnplayers.co.uk