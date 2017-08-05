Literary stars at Titchwell book festival

Best-selling authors Anthony Horowitz and Deborah Moggach have been confirmed for two special Briarfields Bookfests this autumn.

The stellar names – who have both written box office hits – will give author’s talks at the Titchwell-based hotel on separate dates later this year.

Anthony Horowitz – whose latest novel, The Word is Murder, will be published on August 24 – will speak at Briarfields at 3pm on Sunday, September 17.

And Deborah Moggach will appear at 3pm on Sunday, October 1.

Horowitz, whose most recent thriller introduces a new detective, Michael Hawthorne, is also the author of best-selling teen spy series Alex Rider.

He has previously written two Sherlock Holmes novels, a James Bond novel and for TV series Midsomer Murders and Foyle’s War.

He was awarded an OBE for services to literature in 2014.

Moggach, who is the bestselling author of Tulip Fever and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel – which was developed into a box office hit at the cinema – will discuss her latest title, Something to Hide.

The novel offers Moggach’s signature warm, witty and wise perspective on the unexpected twists of later life.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome two of the biggest names in contemporary writing to Briarfields,” says marketing manager and director Jac Sandy.

“Both authors are incredible talents whose work is enjoyed by millions of readers around the world, and to have them visit Norfolk within a few weeks of each other is a rare opportunity to hear them speak about their careers.”

A limited number of tickets for each event are available from Briarfields priced £15 each, which includes the hotel’s Posh Afternoon Tea.