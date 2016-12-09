Live cinema screening of hit West End play

Harold Pinter’s classic comedy No Man’s Land is the latest National Theatre production from the London stage to be screened live to cinemas across the UK. Locally, it is on next Thursday, from 7pm, at Lynn Majestic, Fakenham Hollywood and The Light, at Wisbech.

Following their hit run on Broadway, Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart take the lead roles on their return to the West End stage at Wyndham’s Theatre.

One summer’s evening, two ageing writers, Hirst and Spooner, meet in a Hampstead pub and then continue their drinking into the night at Hirst’s stately house nearby.

As the pair become increasingly inebriated, and their stories increasingly unbelievable, the lively conversation soon turns into a revealing power game, further complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men.

Also starring Owen Teale and Damien Molony, this is a glorious revival of Pinter’s comic classic. The broadcast will be followed by an exclusive Q&A with the cast and director Sean Mathias.

For further information, visit the websites of the local cinemas or at National Theatre Live.