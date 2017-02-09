Local film company to present special screening of Dishonoured

A final chance to see the locally-made 2016 film Dishonoured will come next Friday at Holbeach Community Centre.

This action-thriller, the first by Holbeach Film Company, was written by Steph Genovese who also takes one of the main roles, and features cast and crew mostly from a 20-mile radius taking in Norfolk, Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire.

He told the Lynn News: “The movie is currently under consideration with a satellite channel but we have been allowed to show it locally one more time. Many people have been asking how they can see the local movie so this may be the final chance. Dishonoured will be shown on February 17 at the Holbeach Community Centre, with the movie starting at around 8pm.

“Tickets are £10 and also include a buffet at the mid-way point of the film. The proceeds of the takings will all go towards our new movie which is currently in production called Forever Your Rose.

“All the leading cast will be present at this showing so anyone who comes to see the movie will have the chance to chat and have photos if they wish with any of the cast from the movie. We will also be doing a raffle and have some great prizes, but the main prize being talking part in one of our upcoming movies.”

Tickets for Dishonoured can be bought from Steph Genovese direct by calling him on 07919 400234 or online at https://www.facebook.com/dishonouredmovie/

As reported in the Lynn News last year, Natalie Mills is producing the movie Forever Your Rose and she is looking for extras for some upcoming scenes in the next few weeks and would love to hear from anyone who would like to be an extra in this romantic drama.

The film company is looking for people of all walks of life from ages 18 and upwards.

Many scenes in Forever Your Rose have been filmed, with the crew and cast at Hunstanton in December.

They have also been to Wisbech where they filmed at The Light Cinema, Spalding and Peterborough

Anyone interested in being an extra should email sjgenovese@yahoo.co.uk or call on 07919 400234.