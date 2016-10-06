London on screen with Lynn Cinema Club

King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club is offering a special event in its Cities on Screen series on Thursday, October 20, at Thoresby College from 7.30-9.30pm.

In the past few months these popular film appreciation events have explored Paris and Berlin on screen and there are plans to armchair travel to San Francisco and Tokyo too, but this time the city to be explored will be a bit closer to home - London!

You can travel back to the early days of the underground, see Dirk Bogarde in a very unusual role and enjoy the romance of Richard Curtis’ Notting Hill as well as an apocalyptic view of London in the 1950s classic Seven Days to Noon and many more film gems.

There’s no need for any background knowledge to enjoy these sessions, the only risk is that you might want to expand your dvd collection!

To attend the event e-mail communitycinemaclub@gmail.com to book your place; non-members pay £6 on the door and members £5 which includes complementary refreshments.