Lynn’s Male Voice Choir prepare for Christmas concert

You can get into the joyful spirit of the season at the King’s Lynn Male Voice Choir Christmas Concert next Wednesday, 7.30pm, at Lynn Town Hall.

This year’s programme of carols and festive songs will be the first under the baton of the choir’s new musical director, Michael Hankinson.

Also appearing will be Scottish baritone soloist Geoffrey Davidson. Formerly a member of the BBC singers and Sir John Eliot Gardiner’s world famous Monteverdi choir, he was for ten years the musical director of Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society.

Guests will be greeted by bell ringers in the Stone Hall and you are invited to join the choir for a musical feast, mince pies and wine. Tickets at £12 are available from the treasurer, Alan Miller on 01553 828539, True’s Yard Museum, Collings and Co in Blackfriars Street and choir members.