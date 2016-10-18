Memory Lane photos from the Lynn News archives

It was not really science fiction stuff, but the new “Tardis” at the Portland Place Adventure Playground was as close to the Dr Who material as these South Lynn children will get in October, 1974.

It was a genuine old police box which had stood at the Lynn South Gate for many years, but was surplus to requirements so Lynn police decided it could have a new lease of life at the playground. The official hand-over was made by WP Sgt Daphne Williamson (second right) and WPC Pam Betts to Mrs Christine Norman, secretary of the Lynn Holiday Playscheme Association.

Photo: MLNF MC9507. Copies of this photograph can be purchased online by going to the Buy A Photo link below.