Memory Lane photos from the Lynn News archives

Winning smiles from these young anglers at Fakenham – members of the grammar school’s angling club pictured outside their school in February, 1980.

During 1979 they had taken part in a national competition run by the Angling Times magazine and came out top to claim a £20 cheque and a trophy. They dropped just three points out of the possible maximum of 90 to be gained during the ten months of the competition. Their final success was in December when catches by Simon Unitt, Philip Spinks and David Watson on the River Wensum saw them clinch the trophy.

