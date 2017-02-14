Memory Lane photos from the Lynn News archives

There were fears in 1979 that Swaffham’s Air Training Corps would have to be disbanded through lack of support. But then came a resurgence and in just a matter of months the group had gone from strength to strength and in March, 1980, when this picture was taken, there were an average of 25 cadets on parade and many had passed ATC exams.

A visit was made to RAF Marham where the station’s officer commanding, operations, Wing Commander Mike Smith (left), made several presentations. He is seen congratulating the trio of Corporal Colvyn Bell, Corporal Michael Sieley and Sgt Dale Lister. Colvyn and Dale had qualified as glider pilots, while Michael had been the cadet of the month. Also pictured are other cadets with their certificates.

Photo: MLNF UC5933.