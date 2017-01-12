Mikado sponsors pledge help to charities

For its production of Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Mikado at King’s Lynn Arts Centre early next month, the West Norfolk G&S Society is grateful for the financial support of its five business sponsors.

Each sponsor has also elected to give to the charity of its choice at a performance of the show.

Hayes & Storr Solicitors are supporting Age UK; Fentons Insurance Solutions support Tapping House; Hayhow & Co Accountancy are giving to Macmillan Cancer Support; PIL Membranes will be supporting East Anglian Air Ambulance and the Mortgage Bureau support the Alzheimer’s Society.

The show opens on Wednesday, February 1, and continues nightly at 7.30pm to Saturday, February 4; there is a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Tickets are now on sale at Lynn Corn Exchange box office. These are £7 for the opening night only; £14 for the following shows, £12.50 concessions and £6 children.

To book or for more information call on 01553 764864 to book or visit www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk; or visit www.wngands.co.uk