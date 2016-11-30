Music for Christmas by Fakenham Choral Society

Fakenham Choral Society welcomes you to start Christmas week with them on Saturday, December 17, at 7.30pm, in Fakenham Parish Church for a concert full of much-loved music.

The choir, conducted by the musical director Janet Kelsey and accompanied by a full orchestra, will sing, in the first half, Mozart’s Coronation Mass with soloists Posy Walton, soprano; Freya Jacklin, alto; Sheridan Edward, tenor; and Christopher Jacklin, bass. The second half of the concert will also include the modern classic O Magnum Mysterium by Morten Lauridsen, together with a selection of festive carols, both well known and less familiar.

As always there will be plenty of opportunity for the audience to join in with their favourite carols.

As the Christmas concert is always a popular event it is suggested that if possible you purchase tickets in advance.

Seating is not allocated so you are advised to arrive early; during the interval drinks will be available to buy, with free mince pies included in the ticket price. Tickets at £12 (under 18s free) are available from 01485 544335 or on the door.