Anna’s at the double in King’s Lynn

Zimbabwean musician Anna Mudeka is back in Lynn not once but twice in the next few weeks.

Tomorrow she brings an upbeat, fun, drumming workshop to St James’ Pool.

There are three one-hour workshops. 12-1. 2 -3 and 3.30 -4.30. And then on Saturday, November 12, the Anna Mudeka Band returns to the Shakespeare Barn at Lynn Arts Centre, with Dendende, a fantastic upbeat and lively performance, where Mudeka’s mbira playing takes centre stage. Supported by community arts development charity Creative Arts East, doors open at 7pm.

Tickets £10 and concessions £5.