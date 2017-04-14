Battle of the Bands in Hunstanton

Bank Holiday Monday sees the Twisted Melon Battle of the Bands goes full on acoustic as it holds its first ever outdoor heat.

The event takes place from 1pm at the Bandstand on The Green in Hunstanton.

This is the second of two acoustic heats, with two acts from each heat plus the best third place act progressing to the Acoustic Final with the eventual winner performing at Festival Too’s Lazy Sunday.

We have an array of talent from across Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire who will be competing to join Arias Echo and Jonty Tan who progressed from the previous heat.

The six acts are:

Grantham’s CJ Hatt has a passion for pure acoustic music and this shows in his performance.

He plays a wide variety of music, from old classics to modern hits with some curve balls thrown in too.

His different take on songs and ability make any song sound great acoustically makes him stand out as a unique and talented act.

In addition, he also writes his own music too! You will see and hear why he stands out from the usual acoustic singers when you see him live. Not to be missed!

Jess Orestano is a female singer/songwriter living in Norfolk. She has been writing songs and recording in her bedroom since she was 15, With influences varying from Laura Marling, Joni Mitchell and Ed Sheeran, to The 1975 and Chvrches.

In 2014, Jess graduated from UEA with a degree in music technology, and has played lead and rhythm guitar in many bands before deciding to remain a solo act. Jess’s songs have elements of pop and folk and she has fans of all ages and backgrounds.

Emily Blake and Jamie Addison are an acoustic duo and also part of 80s cover band Neon. As well as singing Emily is a professional presenter, plus size model and Miss British Beauty Curve 2014/15. Performing is Emily’s passion, whether it is presenting, strutting down a catwalk or singing.

Emily inspires confidence through her modelling work and social media presence. She won an award for empowering women and recently won the Curvy Model award at the Afro Model Awards and Best Female Model at the International Achievers Awards.

Jamie is an established Lynn musician who has played in a number of local bands. He is no stranger to Battle Of The Bands, making it to the final in 2012.

Tristan Hall is a singer, songwriter & performer from Soham in Cambridgeshire. As well as being an established solo performer Tristan is founding member and fronts popular Huntingdon rock act Tantris.

Tristan plays quirky alternative versions of rock, blues & indie tracks. His influences range from Jimi Hendrix to the Arctic Monkeys to the Stray Cats.

Josh Alan is a solo acoustic cover artist who began in early 2016. Having spent many years cutting his teeth as lead guitarist in bands over the years, he decided to that a new challenge was in order and hasn’t looked back since. Bringing together a wide range of influences he plays his own style of rocked up acoustic covers, attempting to capture the power of full band sound but in a smaller package.

Josh has been played a few local gigs since starting but has become a regular at open mic nights in Downham where he has been very warmly received.

This platform has allowed him to hone is craft and Josh is looking for to pushing forward with more live performances this year.

Matty G & Li’l Winter are a unique and original ukulele/keyboard based duo.

Established in August 2011, they write and perform original music, with song writing based around news stories, current affairs, and politics.

But don’t expect it to all be ‘doom and gloom’ as Matty G and Li’l Winter put a tongue in cheek comedy edge to each of their catchy songs.

Though writing and performing since 2011; things really took off for Matty G & Li’l Winter in 2015 when they were invited to perform a support slot the infamous K And The Gang.

In December 2016 Matty G & Li’l Winter began recording their forthcoming EP in collaboration with HOPS Records, set to be released soon and are planning a mini tour and numerous festival performances in the summer.