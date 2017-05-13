COMPETITION: Win tickets for Clean Bandit at Thetford Forest Live

Grammy Award-winning Clean Bandit will be playing Thetford Forest as part of the Forest Live summer concert series.

Their electronic dance sounds will be supported by Norfolk pop-soul artist Mullally on Sunday, July 2 – and we have a pair of tickets up for grabs in today’s competition.

Mullally

Formed in Cambridge in 2008, Clean Bandit’s debut album ‘New Eyes’ included ‘Extraordinary’ (feat. Sharna Bass) and the No 1 smash hit ‘Rather Be’ (feat. Jess Glynne) – a track that took the band into the international mainstream and gave them industry recognition with a Grammy Award for ‘Best Dance’ recording.

Following on from this success, 2016 saw the release of two massive hit singles – ‘Tears’ (feat. Louisa Johnson) and ‘Rockabye’ (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie).

The latter’s popularity is reflected in playlist dominance and the formidable status of being No. 1 on the UK official singles chart for nine consecutive weeks, the longest reign by a UK artist since 1994.

It has been No. 1 in 30 countries around the world and the song’s achievement has been cemented with Brit Award nominations for ‘British Single’ and ‘British Artist Video’.

Gorleston singer-songwriter Mullally was winner of best solo male at the Unsigned Music Awards 2016 and runner-up in the MOBO UnSung Awards 2016, and his first three releases (Overdose, Troubled Love and Wonderful) have amassed over six million cumulative streams on Spotify alone.

Recently signed to major label Atlantic Records (Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit and Charli XCX) he is currently working on his debut album.

For tickets for the Thetford Forest gig and further info call the box office on 03000 680400 or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music

To stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets to this superb concert in our competition, just tell us – what was the name of Clean Bandit’s Grammy Award-winning number one smash hit?

Send your answer on a postcard or the back of a sealed envelope to Clean Bandit Competition, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE301HL.

You can also email your entry to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type Clean Bandit Competition into the subject box.

The closing date for your entries is noon on Monday, May 22.

n Forest Live is organised by the Forestry Commission to bring forests to new audiences. Income generated from ticket sales is spent on protecting, improving and expanding England’s forests and woodlands and increasing their value to people and wildlife.

