COMPETITION: Win tickets to see Elbow at Thetford Forest

Elbow will be playing Forest Live this summer – appearing at Thetford Forest on Thursday, June 29 – and two Lynn News readers can see them free of charge as winners in today’s competition.

Forest Live sees acts perform in spectacular woodland settings around the country as part of a concert series promoted by the Forestry Commission.

Elbow’s rise over the past two decades has seen them become one of the most important bands in contemporary British music.

Since their debut album, 2001’s ‘Asleep At The Back’, their stature has grown with subsequent releases such as ‘Leaders Of The Free World’, ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’, ‘Build A Rocket Boys’ and 2017’s ‘Little Fictions’ that debuted at the top of the UK charts.

Front man Guy Garvey’s story-telling lyrics have honed their unique identity and sound to establish the band a passionate fan base and critical acclaim on their musical journey, including two Ivor Novellos and a BRIT award for Best British Band.

Renowned for the intimacy of their live shows, Elbow’s stand-out gigs include Glastonbury Festival’s sunset slot with a trio of sets on the Pyramid Stage, taking part in the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games performing their classic track ‘One Day Like This’, and recreating their Mercury Prize winning album, ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’, with the BBC Concert Orchestra from the world famous Abbey Road Studio One.

Forest Live is an independent programme organised by the Forestry Commission to bring forests to new audiences.

Income generated from ticket sales is spent on protecting, improving and expanding England’s forests and woodlands and increasing their value to people and wildlife.

As part of Forest Live, Elbow and special guest Steve Mason, will be appearing in Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk, on Thursday, June 29.

For tickets and further info call the box office on 03000 680400 or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music

To stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets to this fantastic gig just tell us – what is the name of Elbow’s lead singer?

Send your answer on a postcard or the back of a sealed envelope with your name, address and a daytime telephone number to Elbow Competition, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email your entry to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type Elbow Competition in the subject box. The closing date for your entries is noon on Monday, May 15.

n Look out for some more Forest Live ticket competitions in the Lynn News in future weeks – offering you chances to win pairs of tickets for Rick Astley’s and Clean Bandit’s concerts at Thetford.