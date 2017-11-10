Downham Market choir’s singing workshop day at Denver Village Hall

Have your say

Downham Market Community Choir, Singers Inspired, will be hosting a singing workshop day on Sunday, January 21, with renowned songwriter, Ali Burns.

She will be coming all the way from Scotland to lead this workshop at Denver Village Hall, from 10am to 4pm. The workshop will be open to everyone of all singing experience, and will involve the learning by ear of a variety of songs from traditional to world music in beautiful harmony parts.

It promises to be a very rewarding day.

Ali says: “My work is all about people singing together in harmony.

“I love the way that singing can unburden you from daily life and it’s this that inspires my workshops and my songwriting.”

A few tickets are left for the day at £25 each.

Tea and coffee will be provided, but participants are asked to bring food to share at the lunch buffet.

Those interested can email singersinsp@gmail.com or phone 01945 774312.