Downham Market singer Yve Mary B to launch debut album

Americano singer from Downham, Yve Mary B, is launching her debut solo album High On A Mountain in Norwich next week.

Yve, who is originally from Lynn, has released EPs previously with her band Morganway, but this is her first musical release alone.

Yve Mary B: High On A Mountain album launch.

High On A Mountain will be launched at Norwich Arts Centre on Thursday, June 29 – doors open at 7.30pm and starting at 8pm.

Yve describes her music as Americano – or ‘Norfolkcano’,

“It’s a mix of country, folk, soulful and gospel,” she said.

Yve will be joined in Norwich by Tony Brook, Vic Allen, Mark Howes, Alex Beckhelling, Jose McGill, Pete Warner, S J Mortimer and a special guest.

You can find out more about Yve via: www.yvemaryb.com or email her on: yvemaryb@gmail.com

Morganway were winners of the 2015 Battle of the Bands contest.