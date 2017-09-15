Search

Folk fest in Hunstanton

Tydd St Mary Rainbow Beltane Festival. Behind Five Bells pub. Fried Pirates entertain on stage
The third Hunny Folk Festival takes place on Saturday at the Wash & Tope Hotel in Hunstanton.

It will feature family friendly entertainment in the afternoon session from 2-5pm and a more adult session in the evening from 7-10pm. Ian Wells is the organiser.

The evening session will end with two one-hour sets from headliners The Fried Pirates followed by the brilliant The Tildens – a selection to please all folk fans.

Entry to the festival is free.

The hotel can be found at Le Strange Terrace in Hunstanton. A good time is promised for all music lovers!