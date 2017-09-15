Folk fest in Hunstanton

The third Hunny Folk Festival takes place on Saturday at the Wash & Tope Hotel in Hunstanton.

It will feature family friendly entertainment in the afternoon session from 2-5pm and a more adult session in the evening from 7-10pm. Ian Wells is the organiser.

The evening session will end with two one-hour sets from headliners The Fried Pirates followed by the brilliant The Tildens – a selection to please all folk fans.

Entry to the festival is free.

The hotel can be found at Le Strange Terrace in Hunstanton. A good time is promised for all music lovers!