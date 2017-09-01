Hunstanton Princess Theatre tribute to soul queen Whitney Houston

The Princess Theatre in Hunstanton is hosting a tribute to one of the queens of soul, Whitney Houston, on Sunday.

Fans are in for a treat when The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show starring Belinda Davids returns after wowing audiences in 2016.

Hunstanton is part of a 24-date tour in September and October, many of which hosted the production during its debut UK tour just last year, but received such overwhelming feedback that they’ve clambered to book the show again.

Director Johnny Van Grinsven said: “The UK’s a hard market to crack, but we got incredible responses from every audience, standing ovations every night, and it’s a testament to the quality of the show.

“We’re excited to be bringing it back.”

The show has gone from success to success since its inception in 2013, boasting sell-out shows in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Europe and the UK already, and dates for the Hollywood Bowl booked for 2018.

The two-hour stage show – an uplifting tribute to the music and memory of Whitney Houston – features the breathtaking vocal talent of South African songstress Belinda Davids who has to perform more than two hours of Houston’s biggest pop hits and ballads live on stage.

But there is no person better equipped to do so. In addition to having a voice described as “jaw-droppingly similar” to the pop diva, Davids openly acknowledges that Houston is her personal idol and was the original inspiration for her own career which began at the age of 14.

“I want people to come and remember Whitney when she was at the top of her game,” says Davids.

Audiences will get to hear Davids sing 20 of Houston’s most loved tracks from the full span of her 29-year career, including I Will Always Love You, Greatest Love of All, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I Have Nothing, One Moment In Time, Run To You, Saving All My Love, Queen of the Night, Million Dollar Bill and I’m Every Woman.

A seven-piece live band, choreographed dancers, exquisite replica costuming and state-of-the-art lighting and effects combine to create a spectacular concert experience and special event worthy of Houston’s treasured legacy.