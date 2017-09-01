It’s panto and more at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange over coming month

The highlight of the new autumn season at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange is everyone’s favourite pantomime, Jack & The Beanstalk (Friday 8 to Sunday, December 31).

Starring Ian Reddington as Fleshcreep and returning by popular demand for his eighth year as director, and playing Dame Trott, is audience favourite Ian Marr.

Ian teams up with Scott Cripps, who takes up the role of Simple Simon. Also back to our stage is KL.FM’s Posh Charles, oh yes he is!

Musical highlight is Rapunzel (Thursday 14–Sunday, September 17), based on the brothers Grimm fairytale. Come and let your hair down!

Other family shows coming to the Corn Exchange is the high energy production High School Rocks (Tuesday, October 24), while the wonderful Russian ballet are back with the beautiful fairytale The Nutcracker (Sun, Oct 22).

Milkshake! Live returns with their The Magic Story Book (Wednesday, Oct 25).

In a great laughs season there are three Comedy Clubs (Sept 7, Oct 4 and November 8); Lynn welcomes back Nina Conti (Nov 13); plus there’s the energetic Joel Dommett (Oct 23), with the last few tickets available for Milton Jones (Nov 1) and a sell out show for Jethro (Sept 28).

Ray Mears takes us on a journey exploring the wilderness (Nov 10). Then be fascinated by Britain’s Got Magic (Nov 26) with finalist from last year’s show, Christian Lee. Top male strip show The Dreamboys (Oct 5) return for the ultimate girl’s night out.

Shakespeare Schools Festival (Nov 6) presents the world’s largest youth drama festival.

Covering all genres of music, the popular Charlie Landsborough (Nov 12) and his band return. Listen to the hits from The Carpenters Story (Oct 21).

The Sensational 60’s Experience (Oct 28) return by popular demand, as well as Soul Legends (Oct 14). Killer Queen (Sept 30) have been thrilling tribute sell out audiences since 1993.

Waterloo (Sept 29) gives you the sounds of an ABBA show live! Think Floyd (Oct 13) celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Floyd’s first release.

Celebrate the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons with a brand new show Frankie’s Guys (Oct 6). Neil Sands returns with his brand new show Music and Memories (Wednesday). That’ll Be The Day make two visits, including their Christmas Show (Sept 1 & Nov 16).

Steve Steinman returns with Vampires Rock (Nov 24), while Foster and Allen (Nov 2) celebrate over 40 years in the music business.

Slade and Mud 2 (Oct 29) perform a back to back show. Boogie Night (Nov 17) returns to recreate the music of Kool & The Gang, The Stylistics and Stevie Wonder.

G4–Live In Concert (Sept 21) return, from their greatest hits to their new album.

The Masters of The House (Oct 12) sing the songs from the greatest West End musicals of all time. Who runs the world? The Ladyboys of Bangkok, with their cheekier than ever cabaret show (Oct 31). A Night of Dirty Dancing (Nov 9) relives the iconic film.

New shows from Lulu (Oct 8), Rip It Up (Oct 20) starring Natalie Lowe, Louis Smith and Jay McGuiness, who dance through the 50’s.

A new show from The Tarantinos (Oct 19) brings the sounds of Tarantino’s movies to life. Singalonga Productions bring us Sing a long a Beauty and the Beast (Oct 15).

A first visit comes from Jason Donovan (Nov 3) with his new amazing midlife crisis show. Someone Like You (Nov 25) celebrates one of our generation’s finest singer-songwriters, Adele (Nov 25).

The Live Aid Experience (Nov 23) is a brand new show performed by a live rock band and singers.

A back catalogue tribute to David Bowie, Live On Mars (Nov 4) is performed by singer and life long fan, Alex Thomas.

One of Ireland’s biggest live music acts, Nathan Carter (Nov 11) makes his Lynn stage debut.