King’s Lynn Music Society host trio

The next event for the King’s Lynn Music Society is tomorrow at 7.30pm in Lynn Town Hall, when the Trio Sonoritè will perform a programme including compositions by Bruch, Brahms, Wallen, Schumann and Beethoven on clarinet, cello and piano.

The trio was advertised as Canorum trio but since last year has reformed and renamed.

Jelena Makarova, pianist, graduate of the RAM has developed a successful career as a concert pianist and a chamber musician in renowned venues in the UK and Russia, Lithuania and Sweden. She performs for us as part of the trio with clarinettist Özlem Çelik and cellist Daryl Giuliano.

Özlem has been principal clarinettist with leading Turkish orchestras and is establishing herself as a solo and chamber musician of distinction. She was awaded a full scholarship with the RAM in 2016.

Daryl from Canada began her studies at piano before beginning the cello at age 12. She won the Armstrong Atlantic Youth Orchestra’s Concerto Competition and has appeared as soloist with orchestras and performed in master classes with numerous talented musicians.