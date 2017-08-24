Masters of West End bring musical feast to King’s Lynn

Masters of the House

Thursday 12 October, 7.30pm

£24.50, concessions £23.50

Don’t miss this musical feast featuring former stars from Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, The Producers and other hit West End musicals.

The show is constantly being updated with songs carefully selected from over eight decades of popular musical theatre, including favourites such as Suddenly Seymour (Little Shop of Horrors), Oh What A Circus (Evita), Defying Gravity (Wicked), Tell Me It’s Not True (Blood Brothers) and some wonderful show medleys.

With just their four superb voices and their amazing band, The Masters of The House succeed in recreating a spine-tingling, emotive tribute fitting of this great musical.

You can’t beat the real thing and this is the real thing − the West End comes to you!