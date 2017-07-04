Review: Clean Bandit, Thetford Forest

Thousands of visitors to Thetford Forest on Sunday sang the words to one of Clean Bandit’s biggest hits – ‘no place I’d rather be’, and for those at the band’s forest gig, I’m sure this was rather apt.

Clean Bandit were the final billing of four nights of the Forest Live 2017 series and their energy, set list and musical prowess added up to a fantastic closing night.

Clean Bandit at Thetford Forest.

The three-piece band were joined by touring members for the performance – which took their total number up to eight – for their set in the stunning setting of Thetford Forest, which the band themselves described as one of the most beautiful places they had ever played.

Clean Bandit are unusual in that they do not have a ‘permanent’ lead singer, as it were, and are more known for featuring popular artists for the main vocals on their records – although their members are ‘all-rounders’ of sorts, playing a variety of instruments and singing background vocals.

But this is not necessarily of detriment to the band, who brought the crowd to their feet for their hour-long set.

Their biggest hits – Stronger, Symphony, Rockabye, Real Love – were interwoven with some of their lesser-known songs and new releases – Heart on Fire, Piece of You and Disconnect – but this did not affect the audience’s enthusiasm.

Clean Bandit’s impressively energetic and up-tempo set brilliantly brought the Forest Live series to an end.

They were supported by Norfolk singer Mullally who impressed the crowds with his soulful sounds.

Rebekah Chilvers